Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

