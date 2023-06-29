Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $181,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

V stock opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

