Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 6.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

