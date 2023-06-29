Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 196 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 56.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

