United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $430.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.39 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

