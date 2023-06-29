Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

NYSE:FI opened at $122.95 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

