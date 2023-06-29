Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.