Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

