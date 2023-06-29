Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

