MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $345.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.