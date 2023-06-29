Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

