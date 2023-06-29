MCF Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

