Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

