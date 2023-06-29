HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

