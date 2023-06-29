HM Payson & Co. Purchases 375 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,341 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

