D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

