Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

