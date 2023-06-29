Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,177 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 390,171 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $776,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

