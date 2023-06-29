HM Payson & Co. Has $1.40 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.