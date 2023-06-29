Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 528,746 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2,285.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 528,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

