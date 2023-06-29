Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

