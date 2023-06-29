Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,247 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,091,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

