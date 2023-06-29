Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

