Allworth Financial LP Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.61.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $429.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.