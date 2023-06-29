Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

