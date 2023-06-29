HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

