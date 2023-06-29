Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.