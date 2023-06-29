iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.24. The stock has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

