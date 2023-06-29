Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

