Optas LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

