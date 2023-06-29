Optas LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

