Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 737,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 87,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 78,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 324,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

