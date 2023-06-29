KCS Wealth Advisory Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.