Gradient Investments LLC Buys 213 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

