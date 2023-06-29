Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

