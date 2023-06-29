PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

PEP opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average is $181.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $253.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.