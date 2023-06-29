GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,935 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

