Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

KFY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

