Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.8% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

