First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Insider Activity

DexCom Trading Up 2.4 %

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,717 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,937 shares of company stock worth $8,707,980. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $126.42 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.