First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Sempra by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

