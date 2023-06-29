First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,931 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

