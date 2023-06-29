Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 209.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

