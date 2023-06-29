First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

