First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

