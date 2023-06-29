First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.08 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

DHI stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

