First Hawaiian Bank Sells 20,965 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

