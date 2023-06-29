AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,437.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,542.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,486.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

