First Hawaiian Bank Buys 7,823 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,751,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of -216.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $229.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

