First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

MKL opened at $1,333.55 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,330.19.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

